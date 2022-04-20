An Irish pub in Highgate has thanked its customers for their "great support" as it celebrates its first birthday after a difficult year.

Brendan the Navigator opened April 22 last year in the building once home to The Crown in Highgate Hill.

Lovingly restored and managed by musician John Rynne and head chef Michael Spurgeon, the freehouse underwent a restructure due to the devastating financial impacts of the Omicron wave this December.

Brendan the Navigator in Highgate Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

In January and February, the pub announced it would only open on weekends and close on weeknights. It is now back open six days a week, sometimes seven.

John said: "We would really like to thank the local community and our regulars for their great support in our shared voyage."

To celebrate, the pub has planned a weekend full of gigs.

On Friday (April 22) London band The Hungry Grass, featuring Peter James Coughlan on lead vocals, will be playing from 9pm. Admission is free.

Saturday evening will see an extra-large acoustic Irish music session, anchored by couple Gary and Teresa Connolly with Pete Quinn.

Its Sunday afternoon session at around 4pm can be enjoyed during or after a roast dinner.