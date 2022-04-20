Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Highgate pub celebrates its first anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 9:55 AM April 20, 2022
April saw the opening of the Brendan the Navigator pub in Highgate

Brendan The Navigator opened in April 2021. - Credit: Polly Hancock

An Irish pub in Highgate has thanked its customers for their "great support" as it celebrates its first birthday after a difficult year.

Brendan the Navigator opened April 22 last year in the building once home to The Crown in Highgate Hill.

Lovingly restored and managed by musician John Rynne and head chef Michael Spurgeon, the freehouse underwent a restructure due to the devastating financial impacts of the Omicron wave this December.

Brendan the Navigator in Highgate Hill

Brendan the Navigator in Highgate Hill - Credit: Polly Hancock

In January and February, the pub announced it would only open on weekends and close on weeknights. It is now back open six days a week, sometimes seven. 

John said: "We would really like to thank the local community and our regulars for their great support in our shared voyage."

To celebrate, the pub has planned a weekend full of gigs. 

On Friday (April 22) London band The Hungry Grass, featuring Peter James Coughlan on lead vocals, will be playing from 9pm. Admission is free.

Saturday evening will see an extra-large acoustic Irish music session, anchored by couple Gary and Teresa Connolly with Pete Quinn. 

Most Read

  1. 1 O2 Centre redevelopment proposals dominate West Hampstead hustings
  2. 2 Help identify man sought in connection with sexual assault on bus
  3. 3 Local elections 2022: Barnet parties set out their stalls
  1. 4 Haringey Council appoints new chief executive
  2. 5 10 singalong songs as James and The Charlatans head to Kenwood
  3. 6 'Communication doesn’t always have to involve words'
  4. 7 Home of the week: Five bedroom Georgian house with garden near Highgate Village
  5. 8 Menu calories labelling: ‘A policy plucked from the eating disorder playbook’
  6. 9 Hugh Dennis goes back to school for music and comedy fundraiser
  7. 10 London local elections 2022: parties race to address cost of living crisis

Its Sunday afternoon session at around 4pm can be enjoyed during or after a roast dinner.

Highgate News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

Crouch End actor Josette Simon plays Angela Regan QC in Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal which starts on April 15

TV

All rise for Crouch End actor Josette Simon

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Bertie Carvel as Donald Trump in The 47th at The Old Vic

Theatre | Review

The 47th: Trump grotesquely brought to life

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Cate Blanchett reportedly on set in Archway, north London

London Live News

Reported sightings of Cate Blanchett as film crews spotted in Archway

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Giant interactive chocolate eggs have been put up in Islington Square for Easter

Easter

5 family-friendly outings to try in north London this Easter

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon