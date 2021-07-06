Highgate parking changes dropped — two years on from uproar

Published: 3:26 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 4:03 PM July 6, 2021

Elspeth Clements and Michael Hammerson of the Highgate Society were among those leading the opposition to CPZ changes in the village back in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Camden's decision to drop plans to change parking rules in Highgate has been welcomed by locals — more than two years after the village was "up in arms" when the scheme was proposed.

The town hall first suggested altering the controlled parking zone (CPZ) known as CA-U — which includes South Grove, Highgate High Street and Bisham Gardens — in late 2018.

The Highgate Society held a public meeting at the Gatehouse where there was huge opposition to changes to CPZ rules - Credit: Archant

The plan had been to extend parking restrictions currently in operation between 10am and midday each weekday, to be in place from 8.30am to 6pm.

The zone also covers a separate area to the south of the Whittington Hospital, in Highgate Newtown.

As the west side of the High Street is Camden-controlled and the east side is managed by Haringey, this would have seen different regimes on each side of the road.

Traders felt this would drive people away from shopping locally, and the Highgate Society held a public meeting and campaigned vociferously against the changes.

You may also want to watch:

A decision was first slated for July 2019, but this was continually delayed.

In a statement, the Highgate Society said: "We recognise the complex parking problems that face Highgate, with some roads such as Bisham Gardens and the roads close to the Islington border and hospital particularly affected, but we felt strongly that this was not the appropriate response.

"In particular it would have had a significant adverse effect on both Camden and Haringey businesses in Highgate."

Cllr Liz Morris (Lib Dem, Highgate) who represents the Haringey side of the border, added: "Whilst it has taken some time for Camden Council to make its decision, it is very welcome.

Cllr Liz Morris has welcomed news Camden are dropping plans to change how the CPZ in Highgate works - Credit: Nigel Sutton

"Businesses and residents on both the Camden and Haringey side of the village were up in arms about Camden’s proposed parking changes – the strength of feeling was evident at the public meeting arranged by the Highgate Society."

She said locals had sent "a very clear signal" to both local councils that parking in Highgate should stay as it is.

A Camden council spokesperson said: “We recognise that some residents will be disappointed that we are not proposing to make any changes at this time; however there was a very significant number of objections to the statutory consultation for changing the hours of control, particularly in the Highgate Village area, which required careful consideration."