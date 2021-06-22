Old Haverstock Hill NatWest to become a Nisa

Published: 2:45 PM June 22, 2021

The old Haverstock Hill NatWest is to become a Nisa convenience store - Credit: André Langlois

The old NatWest bank opposite Belsize Park Tube station is set to become a Nisa convenience store.

Signs on the building, at 185-187 Haverstock Hill advertise that LA Foods is applying for a variation to its premises licence – simply to change its floor plan.

Another sign suggests the store is hiring staff.

LA Foods successfully applied for a premises licence for the premises in November 2020.

The group, owned by Liaqat Hussain and his family, run a number of Nisa franchises in north London.

Other sites include in Agar Grove and in the old Leighton Arms pub in Brecknock Road, Kentish Town.

The old bank is one of a number to have closed in the area in recent years, with the West End Lane branch of Barclays in West Hampstead set to shut for good on Friday June 25.