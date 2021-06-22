Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Old Haverstock Hill NatWest to become a Nisa

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 2:45 PM June 22, 2021   
The old Haverstock Hill NatWest is to become a Nisa convenience store

The old Haverstock Hill NatWest is to become a Nisa convenience store - Credit: André Langlois

The old NatWest bank opposite Belsize Park Tube station is set to become a Nisa convenience store. 

Signs on the building, at 185-187 Haverstock Hill advertise that LA Foods is applying for a variation to its premises licence – simply to change its floor plan. 

Another sign suggests the store is hiring staff. 

LA Foods successfully applied for a premises licence for the premises in November 2020.

The group, owned by Liaqat Hussain and his family, run a number of Nisa franchises in north London.

Other sites include in Agar Grove and in the old Leighton Arms pub in Brecknock Road, Kentish Town.

The old bank is one of a number to have closed in the area in recent years, with the West End Lane branch of Barclays in West Hampstead set to shut for good on Friday June 25.

You may also want to watch:

Business
Belsize News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thomas O’Neill , 82, after receiving treatment at the Whittington Hospital following a collision in Park Road

People

Wounded Crouch End pensioner 'shaken up' after zebra crossing collision

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Blues guitarist Jimmy C - Dimitrios Koletsis - has died aged 61

Obituary

Jimmy C obituary: Crouch End blues musician who 'brought so much love'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Hornsey Town Hall building works

Housing | Special Report

Builders finish first block in controversial Hornsey Town Hall development

Charles Thomson

person
Houses on Parliament Hill in Hampstead, north London.

Housing

Camden's £50k Covid-19 fall in house prices bucks north London trend

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus