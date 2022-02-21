Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Council accolade for making Haringey 'business friendly'

Ben Lynch

Published: 8:00 AM February 21, 2022
Haringey Council won the award for intiatives which "illustrated their strong commitment to small business"

Haringey Council won the award for intiatives which "illustrated their strong commitment to small business". From left to right: Angela Donnelly (service manager, grants team), Eric Osei (economic development manager), Diane Southam (head of economic development), David Clare (north London chair of Federation of Small Businesses), and Keith Trotter (high streets manager) - Credit: Sarah King

Haringey Council has won the Best All Round Business Friendly Borough Award at the Small Business Friendly Borough Awards. 

Organised by the London Region of the Small Federation of Businesses (FSB) and London Councils, the awards recognise the ways in which councils have delivered local support.

FSB North London Area Lead David Clare said: “[Haringey's] innovations in procurement resulted in £238m worth of council contracts being awarded to local businesses. This combined with other businesses support initiatives, illustrated their strong commitment to small business, and is recognised in this award.” 

Cllr Ruth Gordon, cabinet member for house building, placemaking and development, said: “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy here in Haringey, so it’s really fantastic to receive this award recognising the great work we do to make our borough a place where they can thrive. 

“From providing advice and guidance on restrictions to organising events promoting footfall back to our high streets and a procurement strategy focused on empowering local businesses, I’m proud of the wide-ranging and innovative work undertaken across the council to support growth and resilience.”

