Crematorium welcomes visitors for open day

Golders Green Crematorium opened its doors for a community open day on October 1.

More than 750 people attended a day that included guided tours of the gardens and the historical chapels.

Funeral directors showcased hearses, while there were children's activities and was an educational session from Hendon firefighters.

Stephen Wright, managing director of The London Cremation Company, said: “We are delighted to have had such a positive open day with the support of the local community. The day gave us the opportunity to reach out to the public and for them to gain an awareness into what we do here at Golders Green Crematorium. We have spectacularly well-maintained gardens and famous chapels dating back to 1902 which we are proud of. So please come and visit, we are open all year round.”

An open day at Golders Green Crematorium - Credit: London Cremation Company

Hendon firefighters at Golders Green Crematorium - Credit: London Cremation Company

Visitors tour the Golders Green Crematorium gardens - Credit: London Cremation Company

An open day on October 1, 2022 at Golders Green Crematorium - Credit: London Cremation Company