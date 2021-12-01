The Christmas lights are up in Highgate with a contribution made from George Michael's estate.

The late singer anonymously paid for the Highgate Christmas tree and was the largest private sponsor of the fair before his death on Christmas Day in 2016.

Local estate agents Prickett & Ellis, Winkworths and Taylor Gibbs have organised this year's lights which run the length of the High Street and also Pond Square and cost £16,000.

Local businesses paid for Christmas Lights in Highgate High Street with a contribution from George Michael's estate - Credit: Chris Underhill

Chris Underhill, of Prickett & Ellis estate agents, said: "George Michael was our secret benefactor form many years and he loved the Christmas Lights.

"Luckily his estate also know how much he loved the lights and continue to support us even after his death."

There was no formal lights switch-on this year because of Covid.

He added: "All credit to our sponsors Haringey & Camden councils, Channing School and Streathers Boustred Solicitors."

Next Wednesday (December 8) there will be carols in Pond Square at 6.30pm with mince pies and mulled wine hosted by the Highgate Society.

This Saturday is the Harington Christmas Sale from 10am-1pm in Cholmeley Park and family carols at St Michael's Church at 6pm sung by the Highgate Choral Society.