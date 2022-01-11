Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Highgate's Gatehouse pub plans to expand into next door restaurant

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:17 PM January 11, 2022
Messapica, at 1 Hampstead Lane, has closed with Gatehouse Pub nearby putting in a licence application to run it.

Messapica, at 1 Hampstead Lane, has closed with Gatehouse Pub nearby putting in a licence application to run it. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A Highgate pub has applied for an alcohol licence to expand into an adjoining former restaurant.

The Gatehouse pub has applied for a licence to serve alcohol and play recording music in the adjoining former restaurant Messapica at 1 Hampstead Lane.  

The application form reads: "The unit will be an extension of the existing premises on 1 North Road."

The company is applying for business hours of 10am to 12.30am, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 11.30pm on Sundays. Alcohol will be sold until midnight – 10.30pm on Sundays.

The application includes a request that these finish times be extended by one hour on Burns Night, St Patrick's Day, St George's Day, the Thursday preceding Good Friday, and the Sunday preceding any Bank Holiday Monday, and extended from the end of permitted hours on New Year's Eve to the start of permitted hours on New Year's Day.

The Gatehouse is a popular pub, restaurant and garden with the award-winning theatre Upstairs At The Gatehouse on the first floor.

The company said it could not comment while the application is in process. 

The last day for representations is Wednesday (January 12).

