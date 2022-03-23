A new £200k gambling venue has opened at 48 Golders Green Road. - Credit: MERKUR Slots

A gambling shop has opened in Golders Green prompting fears from one Labour candidate.

Merkur Slots opened a £200,000 entertainment centre on March 7, which includes bingo and digital slot machines, on Golders Green Road – creating 10 new local jobs.

A grand opening is planned this Friday.(March 25).

“We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Golders Green," Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Casino UK, said.

But Labour candidate for Childs Hill, Nigel Young, was less optimistic.

He said: "The proliferation of gambling outlets creates significant problems for those facing addiction and has a huge impact on local services.

"We must protect young and vulnerable people and understand better the impact the increasing numbers of gambling outlets has on public health."

In response, a Merkur spokesperson said: “We ensure the very highest standards to deliver a safe gambling entertainment experience for all our customers.

"Our staff are fully trained and always on hand to lend support if customers show signs of, or feel the need to, take a break."