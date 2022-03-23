New gambling shop opens in Golders Green
- Credit: MERKUR Slots
A gambling shop has opened in Golders Green prompting fears from one Labour candidate.
Merkur Slots opened a £200,000 entertainment centre on March 7, which includes bingo and digital slot machines, on Golders Green Road – creating 10 new local jobs.
A grand opening is planned this Friday.(March 25).
“We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Golders Green," Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Casino UK, said.
But Labour candidate for Childs Hill, Nigel Young, was less optimistic.
He said: "The proliferation of gambling outlets creates significant problems for those facing addiction and has a huge impact on local services.
"We must protect young and vulnerable people and understand better the impact the increasing numbers of gambling outlets has on public health."
Most Read
- 1 Are Covid patient numbers still rising at London hospitals?
- 2 Police launch investigation after fire at bowling clubhouse
- 3 Russian oligarch owner of Highgate mansion sanctioned after Ukraine invasion
- 4 Three great houses of Highgate, their Russian owners and sanctions
- 5 Tree planted in Crouch End to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 6 Robin Ince: Bringing a joyful, secular Christmas this Easter
- 7 Infected Blood Inquiry: “We need justice, we need someone to say we are sorry”
- 8 81-year-old woman scammed by fake wardens in Hampstead car theft
- 9 Camden woman with family in Ukraine sets up charity auction
- 10 Haringey Council elections: How do the parties compare?
In response, a Merkur spokesperson said: “We ensure the very highest standards to deliver a safe gambling entertainment experience for all our customers.
"Our staff are fully trained and always on hand to lend support if customers show signs of, or feel the need to, take a break."