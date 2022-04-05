Crouch End farm shop named as awards finalist

A Crouch End business has been announced as a finalist in this year's Farm Shop & Deli Show Retailer Awards.

Fridge of Plenty, in Crouch Hill, is shortlisted for the South East, with winners set to be announced at the Farm Shop & Deli Show, at the NEC Birmingham on April 25.

The "urban farm shop" focusses on local, organic and artisan foods and Julia Kirby-Smith, a Stroud Green resident who set up the business during lockdown, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have been chosen as finalists in these awards.

"This year they have looked at businesses that can prove a strong sustainability ethos, and we're so pleased to have been recognised for our work in promoting low-food-mile food and showcasing local food producers who respect the planet.

"Everything we sell is made by British producers who work with the seasons and source sustainably.

"Local means different things for different products – wherever we can, we buy directly from growers and producers in London and the South East.

"We aim to keep food miles low, relationships with suppliers strong, and food as fresh and delicious as possible."