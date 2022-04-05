Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Crouch End farm shop named as awards finalist

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:46 PM April 5, 2022
Julia Kirby-Smith at Fridge of Plenty

Julia Kirby-Smith at Fridge of Plenty - Credit: Georgina McCartney

A Crouch End business has been announced as a finalist in this year's Farm Shop & Deli Show Retailer Awards. 

Fridge of Plenty, in Crouch Hill, is shortlisted for the South East, with winners set to be announced at the Farm Shop & Deli Show, at the NEC Birmingham on April 25.

The "urban farm shop" focusses on local, organic and artisan foods and Julia Kirby-Smith, a Stroud Green resident who set up the business during lockdown, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have been chosen as finalists in these awards.

"This year they have looked at businesses that can prove a strong sustainability ethos, and we're so pleased to have been recognised for our work in promoting low-food-mile food and showcasing local food producers who respect the planet.

"Everything we sell is made by British producers who work with the seasons and source sustainably.

"Local means different things for different products – wherever we can, we buy directly from growers and producers in London and the South East.

"We aim to keep food miles low, relationships with suppliers strong, and food as fresh and delicious as possible."

Food and Drink
Crouch End News
Haringey News
North London News

Don't Miss

168 bus with old kent road sign on

Transport for London

168 bus to be axed in route merger

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue

Housing News

Developer bids to turn Hampstead mansion into 35 private flats

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The lorry which spilled concrete across the eastbound A406 road, between Bounds Green and Palmers Green

London Live News

Huge concrete spill blocks A406 between Palmers and Bounds Green

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Brent has been deemed happiest borough

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in north London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon