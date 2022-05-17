Hampstead to welcome boho women's lifestyle brand Free People

Clothing and lifestyle brand Free People is aimed at free spirited women and sells everything from swimwear to healing crystals and sex toys - Credit: Graham Dunn

Boho women's clothing and lifestyle brand Free People opens its sixth London store in Hampstead this week.

The Philadelphia-based chain has moved into 27 Hampstead High Street, restoring original features including the central skylight, and adding their "signature aesthetic" of natural materials such as copper and reclaimed oak.

With a mix of contemporary design and one-off vintage pieces, the clothing side is aimed at free-spirited, creative women and encompasses everything from We The Free denim flares to swimwear, underwear, nightwear, shoes, and accessories.

New designs and one off vintage pieces include swimwear, shoes, underwear, nightwear and leisurewear - Credit: Graham Dunn

The firm also sells health and beauty products, aromatherapy, cosmetics, sex toys, and healing crystals. A selenite crystal charging bowl with amethyst, rainbow Moonstone and Blue Kyanite to "shift the energy to be more positive in your space" will set you back £68, fur oil to soften your pubic hair is a cool £46, an aphrodisiac elixir is £98, and vibrators range from a £12 Gaia eco bullet, to a top of the range Lelo Wave for £208.

“We are delighted to announce that we will be growing our UK retail offering in into North London," said Free People president Sheila Harrington.

"This is an exciting opportunity to provide a greater brand experience for our customer in this quintessential area of London with a thriving local community.”

Opening on Thursday (May 20) the Hampstead store will be debuting the latest collection of playful pastels contrasted with bold floral prints, spring maxi dresses, and sunny accessories for the summer.

Free People originally opened in the 1970s as a small store in West Philadelphia. Founder Dick Hayne went on to develop global fashion brand Urban Outfitters, and they are in the same stable as clothing and homewares chain Anthropologie.

Free People opens this week on Hampstead High Street - Credit: Graham Dunn

Free People says it aims to craft and curate products which are bohemian, empowering and fun while lowering the impact on the planet. It hopes to provide a unique experience for customers "a place to express themselves and be supported in that journey -- to be strong, confident, curious, adventurous, whatever they choose to be".