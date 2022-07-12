Peter Ward wonders what is happening to the traditional English pub as The Flask in Highgate now only does table service - Credit: Polly Hancock

Can a pub be called a traditional English boozer if a person can't buy a drink at the bar?

The Flask, in Highgate West Hill, is offering only table service to customers.

The post pandemic policy has been put in place as the "tiny bar gets incredibly clogged up", said its manager Grant Hawthorne.

Peter Ward visited the Flask on June 21, only to be told by a barman that it was table service only.

The 82-year-old said: "I replied that I'd been drinking in The Flask for nigh on 50 years and why can't he serve me?

"He said because the place was busy but at the time there was nobody in the bar. They were all outside being waited on by staff."

Customers can no longer buy a drink at the bar at The Flask pub - Credit: Peter Ward

He said he could understand why The Flask did this at the height of the pandemic but added: "Why keep to this absurd policy?"

He added: "What has happened to the English pub? A pub is a place where people gather at the bar for a pint or two, meet other like-minded folk and chat amiably. It is a place to meet people – but not any more."

He said the pub is now a restaurant.

Grant said: “The great British pub has constantly evolved over time and today we see more people pre-booking their tables and coming in for food.

"This is reflected in the fact that our very popular garden also now has bookable tables – with plenty of space for walk ins too.

"Unfortunately, the downside to this evolution is that our incredibly tiny bar area gets very clogged up – one of the downsides of having a beautiful, historic pub.

"As a result, we have had to take the decision to stop people sitting or standing at the bar and instead encourage them to take advantage of the table service we offer.

"We know that’s not going to be popular with everyone – but we hope that the local community appreciates the move has been made so we can allow as many people as possible to come and enjoy the delights of The Flask and that we can deliver the exceptional level of service people have come to expect from me and my team.”