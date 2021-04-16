Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

New Belsize hair and beauty salon welcomes community after lockdown

Logo Icon

James Flanders

Published: 8:52 AM April 16, 2021   
Elivinas Piscikas with one of the first customers at ELK Hair + Beauty in Belsize Park

Elivinas Piscikas with one of the first customers at ELK Hair + Beauty in Belsize Park - Credit: Hayley Benoit

Belsize Park welcomed a new salon in the area on Monday, as ELK Hair + Body opened for the first time as lockdown restrictions eased.

Located in England’s Lane, ELK is named after the animal - which the salon says represents a strong symbol of community.

The sign and balloons outside of ELK Hair+Beauty

The sign and balloons outside of ELK Hair+Beauty - Credit: Hayley Benoit

The salon offers hair, massage, facial, body and nail treatments.

Owner Elivinas Piscikas said: "It has been busier than we expected, we’re already overbooked.

“But we are still offering complimentary 15-minute luxury hair treatments to new customers between April 12-30."

You may also want to watch:

The company says it is committed to using only environmentally sustainable product ranges, and has partnered with the brand Keune to do so.

Find ELK at elklondon.com, or on Instagram and Facebook.

Most Read

  1. 1 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
  2. 2 What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village
  3. 3 Vivianne Miedema voted Women's Super League's greatest ever player
  1. 4 Arsenal boss Arteta faces injury crisis decisions
  2. 5 Highgate's Food Bank Aid's year of giving - and a search for a bigger home
  3. 6 For Nazanin's sake, hostage-taking must be a nuclear deal issue
  4. 7 Camden's Levertons to arrange the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17
  5. 8 Tulip Siddiq MP: 'Nurseries are at the brink of collapse'
  6. 9 Crackdown on 'blue badge' disability parking fraud in Haringey
  7. 10 Primrose Hill to close at night this weekend after antisocial behaviour
Lockdown Easing
Belsize News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jennifer Solomon returned to help old nursing colleagues on the Royal Free's Covid wards

Royal Free ITU nurse who swapped the Caribbean for a Covid ward

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The Duke of Hamilton's Hampstead beer garden. Where will you be sitting?

Hampstead, Highgate and Primrose Hill beer gardens reopening on April 12

Caitlin Tilley

Logo Icon
Alexandra House (left) and Luke Cawley-Harrison (right)

Investigations

The questions council 'must answer' after spending £23m on £10m office

Charles Thomson

person
The gates of Highgate School, in North Road

Education News

Calls for law change after Highgate School sexual abuse allegations

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus