New Belsize hair and beauty salon welcomes community after lockdown
James Flanders
- Credit: Hayley Benoit
Belsize Park welcomed a new salon in the area on Monday, as ELK Hair + Body opened for the first time as lockdown restrictions eased.
Located in England’s Lane, ELK is named after the animal - which the salon says represents a strong symbol of community.
The salon offers hair, massage, facial, body and nail treatments.
Owner Elivinas Piscikas said: "It has been busier than we expected, we’re already overbooked.
“But we are still offering complimentary 15-minute luxury hair treatments to new customers between April 12-30."
The company says it is committed to using only environmentally sustainable product ranges, and has partnered with the brand Keune to do so.
Find ELK at elklondon.com, or on Instagram and Facebook.
