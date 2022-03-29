An application for a permanent so-called "dark kitchen" in Swiss Cottage is due to go before planning committee early next month.

The Deliveroo Editions operation, at 115-119 Finchley Road, has applied for permanent commercial kitchens and delivery centre with extract ducts, flues, air conditioners and vents.

The application includes e-bike and cycle parking, an e-bike charging point, bin store and parking space.

It is due to go to committee on April 7.

The company was operating without permission for two years until Camden Council enforcement action saw its case considered by a planning inspector in 2019.

In September that year the inspector, Diane Lewis, awarded temporary planning permission for 14 months.

It was then awarded a further nine-month period of temporary permission by Camden Council.

The vote to award temporary permission passed with eight votes in favour and five against.