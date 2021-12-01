Deliveroo puts in retrospective application for permanent 'dark kitchen'
Deliveroo has put in a retrospective application to house so called "dark kitchens" permanently at its Swiss Cottage site.
The Deliveroo Editions operation, in Finchley Road, has applied for permanent commercial kitchens and delivery centre with extract ducts, flues, air conditioners and vents.
The application also includes e-bike and cycle parking, an e-bike charging point, bin store and parking space.
The take-away operator was operating without permission for two years until Camden Council enforcement action saw its case considered by a planning inspector in 2019.
In September 2019 the inspector, Diane Lewis, award the delivery company a 14 month temporary planning permission.
It was then awarded a further nine-month period of temporary permission by Camden Council.
Local opposition to the controversial kitchens includes fly-tipping and the smell.
Local resident Marx de Morais said: "This is not really what we want in Camden. If we don't act now, we will smell it!"
People can comment on the application - 2021/4792/P - until December 12 on Camden Council's website.
