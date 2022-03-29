Non-stationary stationery: Deliveroo partners with Muswell Hill WH Smith
- Credit: Google Maps
Run out of printer ink and can't leave your desk? There's an app for that.
Deliveroo has partnered with WH Smith to bring customers on-demand stationery, and Muswell Hill is one of the places where the new partnership will be rolled out first.
The online delivery operator said it will be able to deliver a raft of products, from printer cartridges to bestselling novels, in 20 minutes.
The partnership launched in Reading on Tuesday (March 29) and will begin in Muswell Hill, along with nine other stores around the country, next week.
The trial will offer about 600 WH Smith products to customers. These will include stationery and home-working equipment, children’s revision guides, technology accessories including Airpods and novels.
It comes after the retailer suffered a tough 2021 as its airport and train station stores continued their recovery following the heavy impact of the pandemic.
Sean Toal, managing director at WH Smith High Street, said: “We’re always exploring new ways to delight our customers both in store and online by providing them with an exceptional shopping experience.
“We’re really excited to be partnering with Deliveroo for this trial which will complement our existing offer and enable our customers to receive the products that they want and need from us as fast as possible from their local store direct to their door; whether that’s a greetings card, working from home essentials, a last-minute gift or a newly released book.”
Carlo Mocci, chief business officer for UK & Ireland at Deliveroo, said: “We are delighted to announce a new partnership with WH Smith in 10 stores across the country.
“WH Smith is the UK’s leading stationery retailer and the top consumer choice for high-quality and popular products for the whole family.
“This partnership will further increase the choice and selection of on-demand convenience products for our consumers, delivered in as little as 20 minutes, and will create more work for riders across the UK.”