David Lloyd Cricklewood Lane is due to open in spring 2022 - Credit: David Lloyd Leisure

A luxury health, fitness and wellness club is set to open in Cricklewood later this year.

David Lloyd Leisure has announced its new Cricklewood Lane centre will open in spring 2022.

Work on the "ambitious" development is due to start this month, with the full refurbishment completed by the end of the summer.

David Lloyd runs 125 clubs across the UK and Europe, including in Finchley and Bushey.

The Cricklewood site will include a "state-of-the-art gym", a range of signature classes held in four group exercise studios and programmes for children.

Artist's impressions, which are subject to change, show the proposed modern development near Cricklewood station.

Proposals for the luxury gym - which are subject to change - include mood lighting and wood panels - Credit: David Lloyd Leisure

The Spa Retreat inside the club will provide a "sanctuary for members looking to relax and unwind".

It will feature a hydro pool, sauna, steam room, ice-cold plunge pool and relaxation beds, as well as a range of treatments.

The indoor heated swimming pool will offer quiet adult swim sessions and separate family swim times.