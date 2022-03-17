"We've nicknamed her the real-life Wonder Woman, because she truly is our superhero." - Credit: Arianna's family

A Crouch End estate agent has pledged to raise £50,000 to help a six-year-old with a rare form of cancer pay for her potentially life-saving treatment.

Arianna Solieri, a child from Ware, Hertfordshire, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in November 2021.

Neuroblastoma is a rare form of cancer that mainly affects young children. It starts in a nerve cell and then spreads throughout the body. For Arianna, the cancer spread to her bones, bone marrow, legs, spine and skull, meaning the cancer is at stage four (high risk).

Of children with high-risk neuroblastoma, 40% will not survive.

After becoming aware of Arianna's fight with cancer, David Astburys in Crouch End pledged to help raise funds.

Owner and managing director Aaron Cox said: "It was actually my wife who made me aware of Arianna's situation. Local parents were talking about it at school and I came home from work one day and she was really upset. She didn't want to talk.

"I'm a father of three kids. No child should every have to go through something as traumatic as this. Even now I feel emotional talking about it to be honest.

"So we contacted Arianna's family and said we'd like to help."

David Astburys has donated £5,000 and is organising local fundraising events including football games and sponsored walks.

Someone donated two tickets to see Adele perform in Hyde Park this summer, which are being sold off in an auction.

"It's not just about Arianna, it's about the community as a whole coming together. Lots of Crouch End parents are keen to help," Aaron said.

"Estate agents often get a bad rep and, some of the time, rightfully so. Agents can be self-centred. It's all about them. So we're trying to flip the script."

100 children in the UK are diagnosed with neuroblastoma every year. - Credit: Arianna's family

Jenna, Arianna's aunt, said: "My niece is the kindest little girl I know, with the biggest heart and even bigger laugh. She loves Disney princesses and playing with her sisters and friends.

"Arianna has been through an awful few months since her diagnosis, but at every stage of her treatment so far has been surprising her family and doctors with her bravery and resilience.

"We've nicknamed her the real-life Wonder Woman, because she truly is our superhero."

You can donate to David Astbury's campaign at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-astburys