Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

'Body blow': Crouch End NatWest bank to close

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:36 PM July 27, 2021    Updated: 3:44 PM July 27, 2021
The Natwest bank in Crouch End Hill

The Natwest bank in Crouch End Hill - Credit: Google

An MP has called for banks to show “social responsibility for communities” after yet another high street branch announced it was closing down.  

The NatWest in Crouch End Hill will shut on November 17, following the fate of Barclays in Highgate late last year, and other local banks including in West Hampstead and Maida Vale

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West, who has started a petition to save the Crouch End branch, said: "It’s not good enough to try and push everyone online. Millions of people, particularly the elderly, vulnerable and those on lower incomes still need in-person access to vital banking services.

“I’d like to see the government do more to end these damaging closures and for banks to step up and use some of their vast profits to show social responsibility for the communities they serve.”

Catherine West MP makes a socially distanced visit to residents at the Mary Feilding Guild home in H

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West - Credit: Polly Hancock

David Winskill, whose family have banked at the Crouch End branch for nearly 70 years, called the closure a "body blow" for customers – and that the most vulnerable will bear the biggest impact.  

"The staff have been consistently brilliant," David said. "They got to know my mother as she started to suffer dementia and were fantastically supportive – I’ve no idea how she would have coped having to use a branch miles away.

"The 150 or so small businesses that use the branch are now faced with some difficult choices – many of them are already under acute pressure as they deal with the impacts of the pandemic."

David Winskill is concerned about the impact the NHS accelerated discharge system will have on the vulnerable.

Crouch End resident David Winskill - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

NatWest pointed to a 30% fall in counter transactions for Crouch End customers between 2017 and 2019.  

A spokesperson for the bank, which recorded profits of nearly £1bn in the first three months of this year, said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

Most Read

  1. 1 North London floods return – with South End Green deluged again
  2. 2 Haverstock Hill cycle lanes set for approval by Camden Council – again
  3. 3 Call for answers after flood 'destroyed parents' love letters and vinyl records'
  1. 4 'The euphoria felt like the Summer of Love' – Kaleidoscope at Ally Pally
  2. 5 'Like the Fleet's resurfaced': Flash flooding hits Hampstead and Highgate
  3. 6 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
  4. 7 Callum Chambers could be Arsenal's starting right-back
  5. 8 'Wartime spirit' as residents save shops from flash floods
  6. 9 £5,000 of crack cocaine and heroin found in Hampstead home
  7. 10 5 great places in north London to get away from the summer crowds

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.  

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.” 

The next nearest NatWest is in Muswell Hill, with other banks in Crouch End including Halifax and Barclays.

Research from consumer firm Which shows that since January 2015 around 4,299 banks and building societies have closed, or are scheduled to – at a rate of approximately 50 every month.

Crouch End News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teriy Keys in the rear garden of 141 Station Road

Investigations | Special Report

Haringey Council launches investigation into land deal with rapper

Charles Thomson

person
Great Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart

Cycling

'That's life': Tao Geoghegan Hart on his debut Tour de France

Ziad Chaudry Ziad Chaudry

person
A driver gets out to look at the new width restriction on Church Row, Hampstead

Video

Scraped vehicles and traffic chaos after bollards moved

Benjamin Salmon

Logo Icon
Angry neighbours fear construction in their back yard could cause safety risks. Haringey Council has moved to reassure them.

Housing

Protests over Highgate housing plan but council moves to reassure locals

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon