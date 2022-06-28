A new mum is holding second-hand maternity clothes sales after struggling to find garments to wear while pregnant.

Stephanie Wood, 39, from Crouch End, is hoping her pop-up events will help other mums-to-be avoid the challenges she faced last year when she was expecting her son, Woody, now seven months old.

Stephanie said: “It really surprised me just how difficult it was to find a lot of different maternity styles all in one place.

“In central London I found only a sad smattering of slubby tees and leggings, and in Crouch End’s plentiful – and usually excellent – charity shops, not one had a dedicated maternity section.

“Yes, you can shop online, but what I really wanted was somewhere to try things on, to see how things fit me, and work out what shapes and styles worked with my growing bump.

“That’s when I started thinking about a pop-up maternity clothes event where women could come and find lots of lovely items in one place.”

Stephanie Wood, with son Woody - Credit: Stephanie Wood

Bump & Beyond: Pre-loved Maternity Wear is a series of maternity clothes pop-up sales. The first events will take place on July 9-10 at Ground Studio on Ferme Park Road, with more than 100 items available.

Each piece is hand-picked by Stephanie, a former fashion editor who has worked for ASOS and Woman & Home.

“Something else irked me when I was looking for maternity clothes: it seemed incredibly wasteful, both financially and environmentally, to buy a load of brand new items that I’d likely only wear for a few months at most,” she said.

“With Bump & Beyond mostly stocking preloved items, it means that mums-to-be can shop in a way that’s both sustainable and kind on their wallet – essential at a time when you’re busy buying expensive things like cots and car seats.”

The events take place at 1.30pm to 5.30pm on Saturday July 9 and 11am to 4pm on Sunday July10, with a free pelvic floor workshop in the last half hour of each day, open to all. Refreshments will be offered and Ground’s resident beauty therapist will be on-hand offering mini manicure appointments.

To find out more, visit bumpbeyondpreloved.wixsite.com/bumpbeyond or follow @bumpbeyondpreloved on Instagram.