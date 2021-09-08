Crouch End bar faces closure amid noise dispute with neighbours

Published: 7:30 AM September 8, 2021

Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray with customers from the bar - Credit: Rachel Kiki

A Crouch End bar is fighting to stay open after a dispute with neighbours over noise saw its licence revoked.

Kiss the Sky, in Park Road, was ordered to shut down at the end of July by Haringey Council’s licensing committee after it ruled the venue had failed to uphold responsibilities on public nuisance, crime and disorder.

The bar has lodged an appeal over the decision – which was instigated after residents submitted a review of the licence – with Highbury Magistrates' Court. Kiss the Sky can remain open in the interim period before a ruling is made.

Faced with winding up, owner Tony Ray, who took over the bar in May, told the Ham&High: “It’s soul destroying.

“It’s stressful enough trying to get bums on seats and trying to recover from such a difficult time."

Ownership of Kiss the Sky changed hands in May - Credit: Rachel Kiki

You may also want to watch:

Neighbours have complained that little action has been taken to prevent disorder. But Tony says he has spent heavily on soundproofing measures, while doing his best to keep punters in check.

"When it comes to crowd control, I’m literally on my feet all the time to make sure people don't raise their voices, or there’s no altercations or anything,” he said.

“It's like I'm not even a business owner, I’m basically a council marshal.”

A physical and online petition has been set up by the bar, which is taking part in the Crouch End Festival, to rally community support.

When its licence was revoked in July, representations were made by a series of local residents outlining their concerns.

One neighbour wrote: “I live opposite Kiss the Sky in Crouch End and it has become a real nuisance with noise with DJ / live music on many week nights.

“The venue leaves all windows open and therefore it is almost like being a concert venue. Also the patrons drink outside the venue leading to a lot of loud shouting and talking.”

The resolution of the licensing committee said the owner had “wilfully disregarded his obligations in several respects” and traded at a time “when it was it not lawfully permitted”.

Kiss the Sky claims the local economy will be damaged if it closes - Credit: Rachel Kiki

“During the Covid crisis, the respondent permitted dancing at the premises which took place while patrons were not socially distanced, which was not in keeping with Covid safety guidelines," the committee's judgement stated.

The council found the bar a “considerable noise nuisance” and said it was “characterised by anti-social behaviour” including street fights, shouting and swearing.

A date for the appeal hearing has not yet been set.