Sarah Turnbull says the treatment of Kiss The Sky owner Tony Ray by Haringey Council and a few neighbours is 'unreasonable' - Credit: Sarah Turnbull

A music promoter has accused Haringey Council of "embracing false complaints" which could see the closure of a popular cocktail bar in Crouch End.

Kiss the Sky, a bar and cultural hub in Park Road, had its licence revoked at the end of July by Haringey Council’s licensing committee.

The local authority ruled the venue had failed to uphold responsibilities on public nuisance, crime and disorder.

An appeal by Kiss the Sky owner Tony Ray is due to be heard on June 21 at Highbury Magistrates' Court.

Haringey Council has said "all complaints are taken seriously".

Sarah Turnbull, an actor and music promotor who lives in Highgate, said she was "thrilled that a new owner had taken over the bar" in May 2021.

She sets up events both for adults and children in the bar offering discounted prices in turn offered by Mr Ray and does not want to see it close.

Tony Ray, with staff and supporters of Kiss The Sky in Crouch End - Credit: Sarah Turnbull

"This situation with Tony seems very unreasonable. He's come in wanting to do more cultural events and things like that and make it much more of a community venue," she said.

"He's a black businessman, he's very successful, he's not dodgy in the slightest and all he's trying to bring is a multicultural vibe but there's a minority of racist white people who want him gone.

"He's come in and they don't want him on the corner and they told him that. To me that's racist.

"Tony has done his best to be polite and sympathetic to their needs by installing more sound proof measures than the previously owner didn't put in.

"There is a restrictor in place fitted by the council and at no point has the venue exceeded the restrictor yet the complaints are constant despite this fact.

Staff and supporters of Kiss The Sky fear the popular bar will be forced to close - Credit: Sarah Turnbull

"It's clear cut to me. If the decibel reader isn't excelling the levels and they're continually complaining, why is the council taking those as legitimate complaints?

"They should be cancelled out as they are not legitimate, but instead the council seems to be embracing these illegitimate complaints."

Haringey Council has responded to the claims.

Cllr Dana Carlin, lead member for housing services and planning, said: "We have worked closely with Mr Ray to provide advice and guidance to help mitigate further complaints where possible.

"Haringey Council ensures all complaints are taken seriously and investigated by our officers who are required to witness the claims made for themselves."

She said due to the appeal "it would inappropriate for us to comment further on this case".