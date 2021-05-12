Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Gallery

Published: 3:17 PM May 12, 2021

Outdoor diners at a Crouch End cafe were shocked when masonry fell from an upstairs flat onto the road - narrowly missing those sitting outside.

The stonework - thought to be pointing - fell from the building above Beam in Topsfield Parade late this morning.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Some of the pointing from above Crouch End cafe Beam fell to the pavement, narrowly missing diners - Credit: David Winskill

The police and London Fire Brigade were called, and it's understood that the fire brigade and Haringey Council have made the area safe.

Sidar Akyuz, manager at Beam, told this paper: "Everyone's fine. Luckily it fell on the pavement. It was a piece of rock from the roof, some of the pointing or something.

"As I say, luckily it didn't fall on anyone, and then London Fire Brigade went up there to pull away any loose bits and make it safe."

The roof above Crouch End's Beam, from where masonry fell on May 12 - Credit: David Winskill

Sidar said he had to close for about an hour but was now back open.

The road was closed for around half an hour.

Members of the London Fire Brigade made the roof above Beam safe after the masonry fell - Credit: David Winskill



