Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Gallery

Falling stonework narrowly misses outdoor diners at Crouch End cafe

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 3:17 PM May 12, 2021   
London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade

London Fire Brigade help tidy fallen masonry in Crouch End's Topsfield Parade - Credit: David Winskill

Outdoor diners at a Crouch End cafe were shocked when masonry fell from an upstairs flat onto the road - narrowly missing those sitting outside. 

The stonework - thought to be pointing - fell from the building above Beam in Topsfield Parade late this morning. 

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

London Fire Brigade tidy up fallen masonry in Crouch End

Some of the pointing from above Crouch End cafe Beam fell to the pavement, narrowly missing diners - Credit: David Winskill

The police and London Fire Brigade were called, and it's understood that the fire brigade and Haringey Council have made the area safe. 

Sidar Akyuz, manager at Beam, told this paper: "Everyone's fine. Luckily it fell on the pavement. It was a piece of rock from the roof, some of the pointing or something. 

"As I say, luckily it didn't fall on anyone, and then London Fire Brigade went up there to pull away any loose bits and make it safe."

The roof above Crouch End's Beam, from where masonry fell on May 12

The roof above Crouch End's Beam, from where masonry fell on May 12 - Credit: David Winskill

Sidar said he had to close for about an hour but was now back open. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Haringey Council leader ousted by rival in Labour group vote
  2. 2 Hampstead man jailed for pub 'revenge attack' on Jewish Tory barrister
  3. 3 Revealed: The five most polluted places in Camden
  1. 4 Obituary: 'Striking and beautiful' north London mother Mary Collins
  2. 5 Hundreds oppose Hampstead Heath dog walker licence scheme
  3. 6 Lane closure scrapped after high pollution readings double
  4. 7 Crouch End join cricketing and cultural exchange programme
  5. 8 'I want to make a difference': new leader for Haringey Council
  6. 9 Vagina Museum reopens with the history of periods
  7. 10 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'

The road was closed for around half an hour. 

This page is being updated.

Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk at Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk or 07785616237

Members of the London Fire Brigade made the roof above Beam safe after the masonry fell

Members of the London Fire Brigade made the roof above Beam safe after the masonry fell - Credit: David Winskill


Emergency Services
Crouch End News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marjorie Wallace, founder of SANE

Mental Health

Highgate mental illness charity sees 'desperation' rise during Covid year

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Cllrs Anne Clarke and Roberto Weeden-Sanz

Local Elections 2021

London Assembly elections: Camden, Barnet and Haringey's candidates

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Neighbours Ella and Julian Maydew with Malachi

Owner mourns Highgate station’s beloved black cat

Chantelle Billson

Logo Icon
Mary Powell (left) vice-chair of the Kenwood Ladies' Pond Association with swimmer Ann Griffin

Hampstead Heath

Swimmers launch legal challenge to charges at Hampstead Heath Ponds

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus