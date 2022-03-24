A Crouch End boxing club has survived the perils of the pandemic to celebrate its 10th anniversary this month.

Total Boxer, in Tottenham Lane, was established in March 2012 by England Boxing coach Matt Garcia.

The 48-year-old, who lives in Highgate, wished to make the mental and physical benefits of boxing training "safe and fun for everyone", particularly beginners and women.

England boxing coach Matt Garcia is founder of Total Boxer in Crouch End - Credit: Matt Garcia

"We're celebrating our tenth year where the club has teacher training programmes, and what with social media and people learning about the great classes we do, I've coaches in 25 countries around the world teaching these classes that we've developed," he said.

Matt conceived the Total Boxer brand, club, and programmes including Boxing Basics, BoxingYoga and HIIB ( High Intensity Interval Boxing), which saw him receive the Mindbody Visionary Award in 2018 and Vogue announcing Total Boxer as "one of London’s elite clubs".

Total Boxer is celebrating its tenth anniversary - Credit: Matt Garcia

In 2017, the Total Boxer Amateur Boxing Club competitive division was established and within two years, Matt was recognised as an "England Boxing Champion’s Coach" following the club’s win at the National Development Championship Finals.

"I was a fully qualified England coach and when I was training and coaching at other clubs I would always invite friends and girlfriends down to train with me.

"But they were hesitant, they didn't want to get punched in the face, which was understandable, but I thought if I could have a club it would be non-threatening, fun and inclusive."

Today his membership community and coaching staff is 50/50 men and women.

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson in the boxing ring at Total Boxer, a specialised boxing gym which offers training to young people as a means of keeping them away from violence, in Crouch End, London, during General Election campaigning. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 13,2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Voted Best London Boxing Club in a 2017 Twitter poll, in 2019 the club received the People's Choice Award from children’s charity My AFK.

"We have an online academy, we have the club and hoping to expand. It's all Highgate boy into Crouch End.

"We've not had any backing, it's all entirely self-funded; I just put my entire life into it. We survived the pandemic, that was challenging, we're now rebuilding and hoping we can kick on for another 10 years."

In April Matt is taking a "break" to sled across Lapland with six huskies to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"This is the wildest most adventurous thing I've done," he said.

"Through my club we always do something every year to raise funds like raffles and give-aways."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mattylapland

Total Boxer is open seven days a week.

Pay as you train starts at £15. Monthly memberships at £59.

For more information visit: https://totalboxer.com/club