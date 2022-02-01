A retired Crouch End baker has raised over £1 million for charities as part of National Doughnut Week.

Christopher Freeman ran Dunns Bakery, which has since been taken over by his son Lewis, with sites in Muswell Hill and Crouch End.

A fifth-generation baker well-regarded in the local community, Christopher last year retired as the Master of the Worshipful Company of Bakers, a guild dating back to 1155, in a ceremony in November.

He launched the charity week in 1992 after watching a report on the Ethiopian famine by Michael Buerk. Bakers, cafes, bistros, delis and other small businesses around the country raise funds by selling the nation’s favourite sweet, doughy delights, which are then handed over to charity.

Since he started the week 30 years ago, Christopher has raised funds for two charities, most recently The Children’s Trust, which supports children with brain injury.

In the 17 years that National Doughnut Week has been fundraising for The Children's Trust, it has received a total of £509,243.63.

The total now raised since National Doughnut Week was launched is £1,024445.09.

On getting over the million pounds mark, Christopher said: “When we started National Doughnut Week our goal was simple – for bakers to raise as much money as they could by selling one of the UK’s favourite treats, doughnuts.

“We’ve been doing that now for 30 years and to reach the £1 million milestone in this special year really is remarkable.

“I want to thank all the businesses that have supported us throughout the years.

“It really means a lot to us, and of course to The Children’s Trust who have benefitted with over half a million pounds donated to such a worthwhile cause. We’ll see everyone in 2022.”

Liz George, director of fundraising at The Children’s Trust, said: “We are delighted to see how The Children’s Trust’s partnership with national doughnut week continues to grow and are grateful for their support as we help children with brain injury and neurodisability to live the best life possible.

“Congratulations on reaching a huge milestone – £1 million raised for charity is a wonderful achievement and has made a difference to the lives of many young people. Thank you.”

National doughnut week will return for another year in 2022, taking place May 7 to 15.