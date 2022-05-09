A new showroom for audio visual and home automation has opened in West Hampstead.

The Control4 showroom, called LC-AV, at 38 Mill Lane has been designed to look like a home to show potential customers how smart technology can be integrated into a room.

Home automation includes equipment like smart speakers, lighting, home cinemas and security.

Director Louis Christie said: “We choose West Hampstead as it exposes us to a new audience of younger families who are starting to think about home automation.

"As we become more reliant on technology in the home, the appetite for having everything integrated on one App or interface is more desired than ever, especially for busy young families.

"There’s also a lot of property development happening in the area with a strong design and build community which give us an opportunity to raise awareness of control4 with architects and interior designers.

“Home automation is quite an abstract concept to try and describe so we’re therefore looking forward to being able to finally demonstrate this experience to people in real life.”