Temple Fortune's Cohens Jewellers celebrates turning 50 - a year late
Ellie Cook
- Credit: Redwood BBDO
A family-owned jewellery store in Temple Fortune is marking fifty years in business – albeit a year late, after Covid-19 put paid to celebrations in 2020.
Natalie Werter, co-owner of Cohens Jewellers, said: “It was meant to be last year, but we’ve been closed most of the year, which has been devastating.
“We had a lot of plans, and, obviously, plans kept changing.”
The celebrations include a the continuation of a scratch card giveaway competition. This was launched last year, but Natalie said it was being brought back “because we didn’t give people enough chance to use them, because we had to close them again in December".
She added: "50 years is a massive achievement for any independent shop to be on the high street.
You may also want to watch:
“My brother and I run the business, we’re fourth generation - it was my father’s before, and he passed away about ten years ago.
"So, for us, it’s so meaningful that we’ve been able to keep it in his memory, and achieve 50 years, and, fingers crossed, to keep it going from strength to strength, and our children will continue it after us.”
Most Read
- 1 Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding
- 2 Car crashes through South Hampstead garden wall - cyclist seriously injured
- 3 Abandoned burger trailer finally removed from Muswell Hill street
- 4 Senior councillors knew of chance to buy office block for £12m less than they paid
- 5 Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill
- 6 The Heath, exhaust theft, public access, Centene, the Streatery and more
- 7 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
- 8 New Belsize restaurant Cinder enjoys busy opening after lockdown delays
- 9 Woman dies after house fire in Muswell Hill
- 10 Boy George and Bananarama join Kenwood 2021 concert line up