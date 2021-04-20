Temple Fortune's Cohens Jewellers celebrates turning 50 - a year late

Published: 12:54 PM April 20, 2021

A family-owned jewellery store in Temple Fortune is marking fifty years in business – albeit a year late, after Covid-19 put paid to celebrations in 2020.

Natalie Werter, co-owner of Cohens Jewellers, said: “It was meant to be last year, but we’ve been closed most of the year, which has been devastating.

“We had a lot of plans, and, obviously, plans kept changing.”

Cohens Jewellers with a special 50th anniversary display - Credit: Redwood BBDO

The celebrations include a the continuation of a scratch card giveaway competition. This was launched last year, but Natalie said it was being brought back “because we didn’t give people enough chance to use them, because we had to close them again in December".

She added: "50 years is a massive achievement for any independent shop to be on the high street.

You may also want to watch:

“My brother and I run the business, we’re fourth generation - it was my father’s before, and he passed away about ten years ago.

"So, for us, it’s so meaningful that we’ve been able to keep it in his memory, and achieve 50 years, and, fingers crossed, to keep it going from strength to strength, and our children will continue it after us.”