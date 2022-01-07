Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Chipotle application to serve fast food in West Hampstead

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:31 PM January 7, 2022
Chipotle's fast food restaurant in Baker Street

US chain Chipotle has put in an application to bring its Mexican grill to West Hampstead.

The fast food chain is hoping to open in the former Barclay's Bank site at the corner of West End Lane and Fawley Road. 

The proposal is for alterations to the existing commercial unit, including installation of a new bi-fold door, a new take-away hatch at Fawley Road and new awning to West End Lane.  

The application has received several objections, with one writing: "Fawley Road is a residential road that already has significant problems with antisocial behaviour (drunkenness,  drug taking/selling; noise in the middle of the night, shouting fighting, urinating in the street; damage to residents' property, etc) relating to the few existing pubs and restaurants in nearby West End Lane - the problems start after closing time in the early hours. 

"A fast food outlet on Fawley Road will only exacerbate these problems."

People can add comments to the application until January 21.

Visit planningrecords.camden.gov.uk with application number 2021/5699/P

