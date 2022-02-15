Plaque for woman whose firm uses AI to help with medical assessments

Dr Lorin Gresser (centre), CEO of Dem Dx Ltd, with Vanessa Azizuddin of Innovate UK and Gurvinder Bhamra-Burgess, Channing School's acting deputy head (pastoral care) - Credit: Bigger Picture Agency/Innovate U

A Highgate school has revealed a plaque marking the achievements of the CEO of an award-winning tech company.

On February 4, Channing School hosted an event to celebrate Dr Lorin Gresser, who won the Women in Innovation Award from Innovate UK in 2016, by unveiling a purple plaque in her honour.

Dr Gresser, a parent of a current student at the school, is CEO of Dem Dx Ltd, which has an artificial intelligence (AI) powered clinical reasoning platform to enable healthcare professionals make more effective initial clinical assessments .

The purple plaque is Innovate UK’s twist on the blue plaques, displayed at schools to recognise the achievements of some of the female innovators who have won its awards, which see recipients receive £50,000 and mentoring to scale up and bring to market their pioneering business ideas.

Currently, just 14% of blue plaques in the UK celebrate the achievements of women.

Dr Gresser said: “I’m so excited to be recognised in this way. School played such a big part in setting me on my journey and I want to help the next generation realise their ambitions.

"It’s critical that young people have strong role models to follow and I’m humbled to be recognised in this way. I hope it helps other young women with dreams of starting their own business to have the confidence to give it a shot.”

Lorin Gresser, CEO of Dem Dx Ltd, meeting students at Channing School For Girls in Highgate - Credit: Bigger Picture Agency/Innovate U

Headteacher Lindsey Hughes said: "At Channing we encourage our pupils to understand their strengths and learn to mitigate their weaknesses, using their time at school to develop their skills and enjoy their success, however they may define it.

"We hope this plaque will inspire our pupils to be 10% braver in pursuit of their own personal ambitions, reminding them that as girls and young women, nothing is beyond their grasp.

"We are delighted to celebrate the success of a member of the Channing community in this way and we look forward to hearing more from Dr Gresser about working in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) in the future."

DemDx is the only licensed tool of its kind available and is built on a database developed by more than 100 doctors covering 15 specialties, over 2,800 diagnoses with more than 1.5 million clinical pathways. The company was selected for the NHS DigitalHealth.London’s Accelerator programme in January 2022.