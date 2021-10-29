Camden Town sustainability star wins Points of Light award

Published: 8:15 AM October 29, 2021

A Camden business founder has been awarded by the prime minister for her outstanding work in sustainability.

Sara Thomson, founder of The Camdentown Collective, was honoured with the Points of Light award by Boris Johnson on October 25. This daily award is given to an individual in recognition of their positive work in the community.

The Collective, founded this September, provides a platform for local artists who aim to recycle, repurpose and reimagine items that may otherwise have been destined for landfill.

On becoming the UK’s 1,772nd Points of Light winner, Sara, who is based in Edinburgh, said: “This is such a genuine honour, I’m absolutely delighted to receive this award.”

“I’m thrilled that awareness of the importance of sustainability is growing and so many people are getting behind our plastic-free campaign.

You may also want to watch:

“I hope that by accepting this Point of Light award that others will be inspired to join us in creating a greener future for all."

The Camden shop follows in the footsteps of the Leith Collective, in Edinburgh, and the Clydeside Collective, in Glasgow, which opened in the past two years.

“The reason why we came to London was Buck Street Market,” Sara said.

The market, where the shop is based, is believed to be one of London’s most sustainable markets, with 26 restaurants and food stalls, and more than 50 ethical fashion traders.

“We have a policy of no single plastic use whatsoever. Anything that comes in, we think on how it is packaged, how it will go to the customer,” Sara said.

For the Cop26 summit the prime minister has looked to reward people who are climate leaders in their communities.

Sara was also chosen as one of 26 “one step greener” ambassadors in the UK to showcase her work at Glasgow event.

“I am really excited. I will get to do some amazing things,” Sara said.

“I really just hope that everyday people realise that in your everyday life you can do something, and even if it’s a small thing, that can make achievements.

“And actually all these small things are going to make a bigger difference,” she added.

Sara is hoping to open other shops with similar sustainable credentials. “Anything can be turned into something more sustainable,” she said.