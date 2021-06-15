Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Camden Town Brewery's new Bavarian Beer Hall opens in Kentish Town

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:59 AM June 15, 2021   
A masked-up server at Camden Town Brewery's new Beer Hall

Camden Town Brewery's (CTB) new Beer Hall in Kentish Town has opened with fanfare. 

Located in Wilkin Street Mews next to Kentish Town West station, the redesigned venue is right next to the brewery's Beer Museum. 

The Ham&High's photographer Polly Hancock went down to the opening event on June 4 to check out the vibe and the new décor. 

The company has been brewing beer under the arches in Kentish Town for 11 years, and just yards away, the revamped venue will have a new menu designed by Chalk Farm TV chef Theo Randall.

Jasper Cuppaidge, who founded CTB in 2010 after spending a couple of years brewing beer in the basement of the Horseshoe in Hampstead, said: "After years of dreaming of our perfect beer destination, we’re so excited to welcome guests down to the Camden Beer Hall.

"There are so many great new ideas that make our Beer Hall awesome, and we know that our Camden fans are going to absolutely love it."

Among the new ideas are "Beer School" sessions, whereby visitors can head along and learn about the brewing process.

Punters enjoy a tipple at Camden Town Brewery's refurbished Beer Hall in Kentish Town

Camden Town Brewery's Beer Hall is a bigger, grander space

