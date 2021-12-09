Gallery
Chalk Farm pub lit up in £30m Guinness campaign
A Chalk Farm pub has been lit up as part of a national campaign to keep bars and locals open during the pandemic.
The Lock Tavern is one of 22 pubs across the UK featured in Guinness' Light Up the Local initiative, which celebrates the role pubs play in "bringing local communities together".
The Christmas makeover includes bright lettering reading 'good things are in our grasp' arched over the doorway.
Pub landlord Patrick Frawley said it has been a "difficult time" due to Covid restrictions.
He said: "We feel so lucky to have been chosen by Guinness to have our pub lit up with these fantastic displays.
"We’re hopeful our unique Guinness Christmas lights will encourage our community to visit us over the festive season," he added.
"All are welcome!"
Guinness has also created a pub choir made up of 30 publicans and bar staff who performed outside The Lock Tavern yesterday (December 8).
The choir is starring in the beer's advert this Christmas, with its rendition of Elvis Presley's Always on my Mind.
Head of Guinness GB Neil Shah said he wants to ensure the brand supports local pubs.
"Our Light Up the Local Christmas campaign is about celebrating pubs as the beating heart of our communities where people can come together with their mates over a pint of Guinness in the run up to Christmas.
"We will be underpinning this with our Guinness Raising the Bar programme, which has already helped a huge number of establishments during the pandemic - we will continue to support the industry through the fund and other means.”
Guinness said it has donated £30million towards keeping hospitality running during the pandemic, through a fund which also donated social distancing equipment, PPE and pub necessities.
Consumers will be asked to have their Covid passes ready when they go to the pub.