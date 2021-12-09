Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Chalk Farm pub lit up in £30m Guinness campaign

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:51 PM December 9, 2021
Lock Tavern landlord Patrick Frawley welcomed the Camden pub's Christmas makeover sponsored by Guinness

Lock Tavern landlord Patrick Frawley welcomed the Camden pub's Christmas makeover sponsored by Guinness - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

A Chalk Farm pub has been lit up as part of a national campaign to keep bars and locals open during the pandemic.

The Lock Tavern is one of 22 pubs across the UK featured in Guinness' Light Up the Local initiative, which celebrates the role pubs play in  "bringing local communities together".

The Christmas makeover includes bright lettering reading 'good things are in our grasp' arched over the doorway.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Lock Tavern in Camden, London is lit up as part of the 'GUINNESS Light Up Yo

The Chalk Farm Road pub is one of 22 locals across the UK being lit up by beer company Guinness - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire

Pub landlord Patrick Frawley said it has been a "difficult time" due to Covid restrictions.

He said: "We feel so lucky to have been chosen by Guinness to have our pub lit up with these fantastic displays.

"We’re hopeful our unique Guinness Christmas lights will encourage our community to visit us over the festive season," he added. 

"All are welcome!"

Guinness has also created a pub choir made up of 30 publicans and bar staff who performed outside The Lock Tavern yesterday (December 8).

The choir is starring in the beer's advert this Christmas, with its rendition of Elvis Presley's Always on my Mind.

The Guinness Pub Choir performed outside The Lock Tavern in Camden, on Wednesday evening (December 8)

The Guinness Pub Choir performed outside The Lock Tavern in Camden, on Wednesday evening (December 8)

Head of Guinness GB Neil Shah said he wants to ensure the brand supports local pubs.

"Our Light Up the Local Christmas campaign is about celebrating pubs as the beating heart of our communities where people can come together with their mates over a pint of Guinness in the run up to Christmas.

"We will be underpinning this with our Guinness Raising the Bar programme, which has already helped a huge number of establishments during the pandemic - we will continue to support the industry through the fund and other means.”

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Lock Tavern in Camden, London is lit up as part of the 'GUINNESS Light Up Yo

The Guinness Christmas campaign sees 22 pubs across the country being lit up to "celebrate the role pubs play as community hubs"

Guinness said it has donated £30million towards keeping hospitality running during the pandemic, through a fund which also donated social distancing equipment, PPE and pub necessities.

Consumers will be asked to have their Covid passes ready when they go to the pub.

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The Lock Tavern in Camden, London is lit up as part of the 'GUINNESS Light Up Yo

Camden's Lock Tavern launched its Guinness Christmas makeover today (December 9) - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire


