Lidl in Camden High Street closes

Budget supermarket giant Lidl closed its Camden branch for good on Sunday.

On April 24, the shop shut its doors for the last time at its 64-70 Camden High Street branch.

A Lidl spokesperson said: "We can confirm that our Camden store has now closed. We are in the process of looking for an alternative site in the area that will enable us to provide customers with our full range of products.

"However, in the meantime, customers can still access our nearby stores in Kentish Town and Tottenham Court Road."

When asked the reason for its closure, Lidl said it has no details on the reason for closure. It did not respond to questions about the number of job losses or further Lidl closures in the area.

Lidl opened its first store in Germany in 1973 and came to Britain in 1994. It now has more than 800 stores across the country, and employs more than 22,000 people.