Gallery
Punk Blythe doll worth almost £1,000 visits Camden Town
Kat Pirnak
- Credit: Ayin Gurling
A punk Blythe doll, which has sold for £980, has been spotted parading the streets of Camden ahead of Halloween.
Artist Ayin Gurling, 40, known professionally as Splattergirl, enjoys doing photoshoots with her intricate creations, and brought her latest green-haired doll to Camden last Monday (October 18).
Ayin told the Ham&High: “I frequent Camden to see the unusual people who embrace the weird, and the wonderful.
“People are very accepting here, and you can see different cultures mesh together.
“So I knew that if I took the doll to Camden to take pictures, she would simply blend in."
The doll, named Morrigan, was also pictured with Camden punk and Blythe doll enthusiast Zombiepunk.
Ayin, who is based in west London, started professionally making dolls in 2017 and spends an average of 16 hours creating each one.
The collectible fashion dolls, known for their oversized heads and large eyes, were first created in the 1970s.
“These dolls are not really just a hobby," Ayin said. “They’re a passion.”
Ayin's work can be found on Instagram @splattergirluk.