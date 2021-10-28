Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Punk Blythe doll worth almost £1,000 visits Camden Town 

Kat Pirnak

Published: 1:31 PM October 28, 2021    Updated: 1:55 PM October 28, 2021
blythe doll

Morrigan explored Camden Town with artist Ayin Gurling - Credit: Ayin Gurling

A punk Blythe doll, which has sold for £980, has been spotted parading the streets of Camden ahead of Halloween. 

Artist Ayin Gurling, 40, known professionally as Splattergirl, enjoys doing photoshoots with her intricate creations, and brought her latest green-haired doll to Camden last Monday (October 18).

Ayin told the Ham&High: “I frequent Camden to see the unusual people who embrace the weird, and the wonderful. 

“People are very accepting here, and you can see different cultures mesh together.

“So I knew that if I took the doll to Camden to take pictures, she would simply blend in."

The doll, named Morrigan, was also pictured with Camden punk and Blythe doll enthusiast Zombiepunk.  

Zombiepunk and blythe doll

Morrigan met Camden punk Zombiepunk. - Credit: Ayin Gurling

Ayin, who is based in west London, started professionally making dolls in 2017 and spends an average of 16 hours creating each one. 

The collectible fashion dolls, known for their oversized heads and large eyes, were first created in the 1970s.

“These dolls are not really just a hobby," Ayin said. “They’re a passion.”

Ayin's work can be found on Instagram @splattergirluk.

blythe doll

Ayin Gurling's Blythe doll paraded the streets of Camden - Credit: Ayin Gurling

punk Blythe doll

The punk doll visited Camden Town - Credit: Ayin Gurling

punk blythe doll

The punk doll explored Camden's punk scene - Credit: Ayin Gurling

punk blythe doll

Ayin Gurling brought her latest Blythe doll to Camden - Credit: Ayin Gurling


