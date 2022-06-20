Camden care providers compete for top spot in living wages

Care home group Bluebird Care has recently increased the wages of its staff by 12 per cent at its Camden base.

As investigated by the Living Wage Foundation, workers in London should be paid £11.05 however workers at Bluebird Care Camden now have the opportunity to receive a base pay of £11.50.

Managing director George Morris said this was the result of an effort to provide equitable wages for care workers.

“We have always rewarded our carers, but it was really satisfying for senior management to give our carers what they deserve and let them know that we appreciate what they do,” said George.

A 2019 evaluation by the Care Quality Commission found that Bluebird Care Camden was one of the top performing care centres in North London, receiving high marks in areas such as quality of care, responsiveness, and leadership.

“We are seen as a premium provider in the local area and we charge accordingly,” said George. “We want to make sure that we are the best payers to make sure that we are premium across the board.”

Penrose Care provides competitive wages at their facility in Belsize Park with base pay starting at £11.05.

Managing director Bob Stephenson-Padron was recently awarded an OBE for services to social care and is credited as being at the forefront of the living wage movement for nearly a decade.

Bob has been a champion of equitable wages in social care since 2012 when he began campaigning for the Living Wage movement.

“Our focus [at Penrose Care] is on the dignity of the human person; we are very worker-centric. We are not about making money for greed’s sake, it's about trying to save jobs and create jobs and help people have a decent quality of life,” said Bob.

Bob has also been a champion for liveable wages outside of the social care system, creating the Belsize Village Business Association (BVBA) to support businesses near his home.

Wages will likely increase at both Bluebird Care and Penrose Care in September when the Living Wage Foundation releases its annual London Living Wage report.