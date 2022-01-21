'Cookie makers, yoga teachers, bra fitters': Free online business course
- Credit: Rebel Business School
Camden Council has teamed up with a training provider to give businesses access to a free online course.
From Monday (January 24), Rebel Business School will host to businesses eager to learn new ideas, solve problems and network.
The event, from 10am to 3pm every week day for a fortnight, covers all aspects of running a business, from sales and marketing to launching websites to tax and legals.
It is free due to sponsorship from local councils including Camden, Milton Keynes and North Yorkshire and the Guinness Partnership housing association.
Rebel Business School CEO Simon Paine said small businesses should be ready to take advantage now that the pandemic appears to be on the wane.
“There’s a lot more confidence out there and a lot of pent up energy. It’s time to put it to good use and see 2022 as a time to start growing," he said.
He said Rebel Business School has helped all kinds of companies: “We’ve quite literally had butchers, bakers, lots of cookie makers, artisan sausage makers, chocolatiers, yoga teachers, a bra fitter and possibly a candlestick maker.”
You can book a free place via https://therebelschool.com
Most Read
- 1 Landlord scales back 40% rent rise - but it is too late for some tenants
- 2 'We don't need to drink more coffee' say cafés as Joe & The Juice moves in
- 3 Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box
- 4 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
- 5 The most expensive homes sold in Camden in November 2021
- 6 Jimmy C's wife on how she is keeping 'his memory alive'
- 7 The man who wants to put trains among the trees from Muswell Hill to Highgate
- 8 Murphy's Yard 825-home tower block development to be 'car free'
- 9 'Large cannabis factory’ discovered on Frobisher Road
- 10 Ricky Gervais behind new benches for people grieving to 'talk and reflect'