Italian cafe serving pizza breakfast coming to Hampstead soon

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 9:08 AM April 28, 2022
Frontage of Italian cafe on a high street

A new cafe is coming to Hampstead High Street. - Credit: Polly Hancock

An Italian bakery, cafe and restaurant serving speciality coffee and pizza breakfasts will open in Hampstead High Street soon.

Cafe Brera, which has branches in Canary Wharf, Battersea and Fenchurch Street, is an eatery offering baked goods, speciality hot drinks like charcoal and beetroot lattes, and Italian main courses, which mostly consist of pasta and risotto.

It opened in 1991 and describes itself as an "epicurean all day cafe and bar" inspired by the "style of Milan" and "the ambience of classic European cafes".

Cafe Brera has not replied to requests for comment and has not said when the branch at 30 Hampstead High Street, but the decorated frontage reads: "Coming soon."

Highlights on the menu include torta al miele, a homemade honey cake, pizza breakfasts including cabonara ingredients on a pizza base and arancini with beef ragu.

