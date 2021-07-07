Belsize Village streatery licence extended by Camden Council

Published: 10:15 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 11:29 AM July 7, 2021

The licence of the Belsize Village streatery has been extended until September 30.

The continuation of the outdoor dining area in Belsize Terrace, which serves local restaurants and cafes, follows a public consultation by Camden Council.

The al fresco project started in the summer of 2020 to give a lift to struggling businesses in the hospitality sector.

It is run by the Belsize Village Business Association (BVBA), which says a longer-term licence will be looked at next month, allowing seasonal events to be held.

Robert Stephenson‐Padron, BVBA's co-coordinator said the project has "brought joy to so many people and has helped our business community weather the coronavirus pandemic".

You may also want to watch:

However, some residents have criticised the loss of public space.

The Belsize streatery serves Brazilian, Greek, Indian, Israeli, Lebanese and Italian food from Calici, Charro de Rio, Hazara, Retsina, Roni’s, Tahera and Teta’s.

It was the first of its kind in Camden when it began, and has since sparked a number of similar schemes in the borough. The streatery runs from Monday to Sunday, 8am-9.30pm.