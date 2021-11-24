Consultation on making Belsize streatery long term
- Credit: Belsize Village Business Associa
Plans to make Belsize Village's streatery a long-term fixture will go to public consultation in December.
Al fresco dining was introduced in 2020 and Camden Council plans to consult on extending it, along with schemes on Earlham Street and Neal’s Yard in Covent Garden.
The scheme, championed by Belsize Village Business Association, allows businesses to put chairs and tables in the street.
There are currently 12 streateries across the borough, which have temporary licences for six months at a time.
Belsize's current licence is up on March 30 but the Town Hall is planning to hold a 28-day consultation from December 1, ahead of a decision on making the area a "licensed street”.
A report for the licensing committee meeting on Thursday (November 25) notes: “As with most measures introduced by the government during the pandemic, they have relied on a degree of ‘good will’ on the part of local residents and community groups.”
A survey in Belsize in June found 292 residents said they backed the scheme, with 30 opposing to it and four responding "maybe".
