Belsize Park mum launches kids streetwear brand

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:43 AM May 9, 2022
Headshot of middle aged woman with blonde hair wearing gold earrings.

"I made it my mission to create a range of kids’ clothes that could be worn every day," said founder Kat Vandal. - Credit: Vandalkids

A mum and ex-brand director from Belsize Park has started a new sustainable clothing range for children.

Vandalkids is a streetwear brand for children aged three to 10, featuring clothes made with wipeable, water-resistant fabrics in the hope of limiting the amount of washes the clothes need. Prices start from £29.

Three kids in active wear against a white brick wall

The first collection is inspired by 80s street art. - Credit: Vandalkids

The first collection is inspired by '80s street art and incorporates two gender neutral prints.

“I am passionate about creativity and colour. I believe creativity is one of the best tools for success and happiness, so I let my son explore, experiment, create and be messy,” said founder Kat Vandal of Haverstock Hill.

"From a practical point of view, I was tired of constantly washing and throwing away [my son's] worn-out tracksuits, while having too many clothes dedicated to various activities.

"I made it my mission to create a range of kids’ clothes that could be worn every day, that would withstand the mess and the play and that would last."

