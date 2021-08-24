Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Belsize Village flat damaged by fire

Sam Volpe

Published: 4:20 PM August 24, 2021   
Fire engines in Belsize Lane on August 24

Fire engines in Belsize Lane on August 24 - Credit: Belsize Village Business Association

A flat in Belsize Lane was damaged by fire on Tuesday morning. 

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to a fire in a block of flats and a shop. 

A spokesperson said: "Part of a two roomed flat on the ground and first floor was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries."

Belsize Village saw a fire on August 24

Belsize Village saw a fire on August 24 - Credit: Belsize Village Business Association

LFB said it was called shortly before 6.50am, and that the fire was brought under control by 8.23am.

Fire crews from West Hampstead and Kentish Town stations attended the incident, while LFB said the fire's cause remained under investigation. 

Three months ago, a fire devastated the nearby England's Lane Launderette.

Were you affected this morning? Contact Sam on the newsdesk Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

London Fire Brigade
Belsize News

