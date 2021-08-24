Belsize Village flat damaged by fire

Published: 4:20 PM August 24, 2021

A flat in Belsize Lane was damaged by fire on Tuesday morning.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called to a fire in a block of flats and a shop.

A spokesperson said: "Part of a two roomed flat on the ground and first floor was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries."

Belsize Village saw a fire on August 24 - Credit: Belsize Village Business Association

LFB said it was called shortly before 6.50am, and that the fire was brought under control by 8.23am.

Fire crews from West Hampstead and Kentish Town stations attended the incident, while LFB said the fire's cause remained under investigation.

Three months ago, a fire devastated the nearby England's Lane Launderette.

