Barnet chemist named independent pharmacy of the year

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 12:00 PM November 30, 2021
The Landys team from Finchley Road

The Landys team from Finchley Road

A family chemist has been given an award for its service to the local community.  

Landys Chemist in Finchley Road, Temple Fortune, won independent pharmacy of the year as part of a ceremony on November 19 by Chemmist and Druggist, a multimedia publisher for the industry. 

The chemist, which sells products online to more than 50 countries, was handed the award for its contribution to the neighbourhood including Hampstead Garden Suburb and Golders Green. 

It was also commended for its sustainability credentials, having gone plastic free for the last four years. 

Mitesh Desai, head of e-commerce for Landys, said: “Our family is incredibly honoured to receive this award. My father, Girish, has been a pharmacist in this community since 1979 and we are so proud to have formed such close ties to our patients.  

“As difficult as the pandemic has been our whole family continues to work on the frontline doing our best to improve patient access to services and patient care.”

