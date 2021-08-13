Barnardo's charity shop in Muswell Hill closes down

Published: 8:41 AM August 13, 2021

Barnardo's in Muswell Hill is gone for good - Credit: Archant

Barnardo’s in Muswell Hill has closed down as “it was losing money” for the children’s charity.

The shop raising income for vulnerable families has been shut for weeks, and now the national charity has confirmed it will not return.

A Barnardo’s spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, profits at our Muswell Hill store have been in decline and with increased costs and competition, it was not viable to continue trading this shop as it was losing money for the charity.

“With the lease coming to an end, we have taken the difficult decision to close this store.

“We would like to thank all those who have supported us in Muswell Hill over the years - staff, volunteers and customers.

You may also want to watch:

“Anyone wishing to donate goods to Barnardo’s can do so by taking them to our other nearby stores at Crouch End or North Finchley, where they will be gratefully received.”

Deanna Bogdanovic, of Muswell Business traders’ association, called the closure “sad” – but “remained hopeful” that a new business will take its place and keep the high street “vibrant”.