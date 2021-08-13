Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Barnardo's charity shop in Muswell Hill closes down

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 8:41 AM August 13, 2021   
Barnardo's in Muswell Hill is gone for good

Barnardo's in Muswell Hill is gone for good - Credit: Archant

Barnardo’s in Muswell Hill has closed down as “it was losing money” for the children’s charity.

The shop raising income for vulnerable families has been shut for weeks, and now the national charity has confirmed it will not return.  

A Barnardo’s spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, profits at our Muswell Hill store have been in decline and with increased costs and competition, it was not viable to continue trading this shop as it was losing money for the charity.  

“With the lease coming to an end, we have taken the difficult decision to close this store. 

“We would like to thank all those who have supported us in Muswell Hill over the years - staff, volunteers and customers.

You may also want to watch:

“Anyone wishing to donate goods to Barnardo’s can do so by taking them to our other nearby stores at Crouch End or North Finchley, where they will be gratefully received.” 

Deanna Bogdanovic, of Muswell Business traders’ association, called the closure “sad” – but “remained hopeful” that a new business will take its place and keep the high street “vibrant”.

Most Read

  1. 1 GCSE results day: Grades and success stories from across north London
  2. 2 Man in hospital with 'multiple stab wounds' after Camden Town fight
  3. 3 'Save our swimming club': Olympian's plea to keep top London team afloat
  1. 4 Single parent battles the odds to invent handheld toilet
  2. 5 South Hampstead families are 'collateral damage' in council development
  3. 6 Cyclist seriously injured in Primrose Hill lorry collision
  4. 7 Council's opposition triggers challenge to Haverstock Hill bike lanes
  5. 8 What brings military helicopters to Hampstead Heath?
  6. 9 Ex-Hampstead private school teacher sentenced over indecent images
  7. 10 A Level results 2021: Top grades throughout Hampstead and Highgate
Charity News
Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Songworks, a Crouch End community choir, perform at the festival. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Haringey Council

Choir covers 'appalling' £400 fly-tipping fine for child's desk

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
The availability of alcohol around Hampstead Heath is leading to antisocial behaviour, neighbourhood groups claim

Hampstead Heath

Is there a 'drinking problem' around Hampstead Heath?

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene 

Police investigate reported rape of teenager

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Niyah Anderson-Thompson, 14

Missing girl last seen in Muswell Hill - police appeal

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon