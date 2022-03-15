Since Putin's invasion, 'Z' has become a symbol synonymous with Russian nationalism. - Credit: Liam Brennan

Barclays bank has said a "Z" spotted in the window of its Crouch End branch was part of its security checks – and not an expression of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some Haringey residents expressed shock at seeing the laminated sign, believing it to show support of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The "Z" symbol first appeared as an identifying symbol on Russian tanks in Ukraine, and became a meme on social media. It is now a propaganda emblem for the Kremlin.

Hey @BarclaysUK @Barclays - want to explain why there’s a ‘Z’ hanging in the window of your Crouch End store? pic.twitter.com/cbkv2S0Xen — Gareth Prescott (@Gareth_Prescott) March 14, 2022

On Twitter, residents questioned its use in the Barclays window and asked for it to be taken down.

@Barclays, someone has placed a ‘Z’ in the window of your Crouch End branch. Might want to remove it… #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/tb2GNnuyqv — Liam Brennan (@LCBrennan) March 14, 2022

A spokesperson said: “The letter forms part of our morning security checks and has now been removed from the branch window. We apologise for any confusion this may have caused.”