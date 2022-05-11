Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Business

Don't ditch your duvet - firm's specialist restoration service

Logo Icon

Stefania Di Cio

Published: 5:13 PM May 11, 2022
Isolde Lawlor founded The Austrian Bedding Co, in Belsize Road, in 1995

Isolde Lawlor founded The Austrian Bedding Co, in Belsize Road, in 1995 - Credit: Isolde Lawlor

With even relatively well-off households feeling the cost-of-living squeeze, a Camden firm is encouraging people not to replace old duvets, but to have them restored.

The Austrian Bedding Co, in Belsize Road, Kilburn, was founded in 1995 as the only duvet specialist shop in the UK, and is now a well-established trade with costumers from around UK and Europe. 

The shop offers a unique cleaning and recovering service for down-filled duvets and pillows, at half the price of buying a replacement.

Isolde Lawlor, founder and owner of the company, said: “We have the only down cleaning machine in the country, and we are the only people who can give this cleaning service for down filled duvets and pillows.

“I think particularly now when everything is going up in price, this service is of great interest.” 

Isolde Lawlor, founder of The Austrian Bedding Co

Isolde Lawlor, founder of The Austrian Bedding Co - Credit: Kate Cooper

The down is removed by suction into the cleaning machine, where dust and disintegrated down is discarded, then it is washed, dried, filled into a new cover and topped up if required.

She said: “They shouldn’t just be thrown in a washing machine, using ordinary washing powder, and dry cleaning is even worse.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to Belsize 'man of many talents' who co-founded Abacus school
  2. 2 Inside the Italian restaurant with a difference coming to Hampstead
  3. 3 New Hampstead eatery offers free East Asian food on opening day
  1. 4 Court: Disciplinary rules not followed in 'unfair' sacking, lawyer suggests
  2. 5 Affordable Art Fair makes successful return to the Heath
  3. 6 Camden and Haringey schools nominated for prestigious awards
  4. 7 Camden men to remain in custody following organised crime probe
  5. 8 Hampstead woman tells tribunal of alleged racist discrimination
  6. 9 Belsize Park mum launches kids streetwear brand
  7. 10 Re-elected Belsize councillor takes the Liberal Democrat lead

Isolde moved to the UK from Austria in 1986 and said she has always used a duvet. 

"Continental people in Austria, Germany and Switzerland have used them for the last 300 years," she said.

“I thought that would be a good business to go into and particularly the duvet cleaning, recovery and topping up service which nobody else can do here.

“Duvets are comparatively new here. It’s only since the 1970s that Britain introduced duvets so people initially didn’t need the cleaning service, but of course now they do and people  are pleasantly surprised and very pleased with our service and recommend us.

“So now we get a lot of people wanting this service because it is much cheaper that replacing a duvet.”

In Austria, Germany and Switzerland it is recommended to clean duvets every five-to-six years. Duvets can be recovered until up to 20 years from purchase.

The shop also sells “top-quality” new goose-down-filled duvets and pillows, as well as silk-filled and wool duvets. 

Your Money Matters
There With You
Camden News
Kilburn News
Maida Vale News

Don't Miss

Labour celebrate victories in Camden

Local Election 2022 | Live

Local elections 2022 live results: Camden, Barnet and Haringey

Ham&High reporters

Logo Icon
Keats Pharmacy and John Davies

Investigations | Exclusive

Hampstead pharmacy under investigation over extra charges for prescriptions

Charles Thomson

person
Cllr Georgia Gould with Hampstead Town's new Labour representative Cllr Adrian Cohen

Local Election 2022

Hampstead seat among Labour wins in Camden landslide

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Dukes Head, Highgate High Street.Pictured Sinead Mulligan manager and Theo Hudson leaseowner.

Pubs

Fears The Duke's Head 'laid-back country bar' in Highgate could go bust

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon