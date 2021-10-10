Antiques Roadshow valuer joins Hampstead auctioneers

Published: 9:37 AM October 10, 2021

A familiar face from the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow has joined the team at a Hampstead auction house.

Siobhan Tyrrell is the new head of valuations at Dawsons Auctioneers in Heath Street.

Siobhan has over 25 years' experience, having worked as a general valuer for Phillips and Bonhams, Bond Street, and is a fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain. She is a fully qualified gemmologist and diamond grader, and also a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. From 2004 she worked for Gurr Johns Fine Art Valuers.

Since 2019 Siobhan has appeared regularly on the Antiques Roadshow talking about jewellery, women’s history and military medals.

“I have joined as head of valuations – London, and I’m working on making our Hampstead office on Heath Street even busier; encouraging more people to consign items for sale, offering our extensive valuation services, and continuing to get the word out there as to how brilliant Dawsons are," she said.

"We hold valuation days for fine art, jewellery, watches and antiques every Wednesday and Thursday – between 10am and 4pm – so please do come and meet me and the rest of our team in order to get a complimentary valuation.”