Graham Chapman's Highgate haunt gets a refurb

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 3:21 PM August 15, 2022
The Angel Inn in Highgate has been refurbished

A historical Highgate Village pub has reopened following refurbishment. 

The Angel Inn has a new bar, soft furnishings and an outdoor dining area.

A new menu includes a bottomless brunch every Saturday, serving any breakfast dish with either bottomless prosecco or Camden Hells lager.

The Angel Inn in Highgate

The pub, which dates back to 1888, was a regular haunt of Monty Python's Graham Chapman.

A plaque honouring Chapman was put up in 2012, when his friend and colleague Michael Palin said: “This was Graham’s manor. I spent many happy times with him, most of which I forget. This is where he was and we use to come up to see him here.

“Highgate was his patch and he should be celebrated because he was a very good, brilliant, funny, nice, wise, kind man, who occasionally drank too much.”

Other famous patrons spotted there have included Kinks frontman Ray Davies.

Highgate's Angel Inn has been refurbished with a new menu for customers added 

As part of the relaunch, five new jobs have been created at the pub.

General manager Rachel George, said: “The team and I can’t wait to welcome you into the refurbished Angel Inn.”

Customers can enjoy a well stocked bar in Highgate's Angel Inn

