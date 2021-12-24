'Potentially disastrous': West Hampstead pub up for sale

The pub in Mill Lane is listed as an asset of community value - Credit: Fordwych Residents Association

The owner of The Alliance pub in West Hampstead has given Camden Council notice of its intention to sell the property.

The pub in Mill Lane, owned by Manor Hall Property, is listed as an asset of community value (ACV) which gives it an additional layer of planning protection.

The notice of sale triggered an interim moratorium period, until January 14, during which a community organisation can decide if they want to be considered as a potential bidder.

Cllr Lorna Russell (Fortune Green) said: “The Alliance is a much-loved local pub that is at the heart of the West Hampstead community.

“I am very sorry to hear that it is being sold, but I hope that whoever takes it on respects its ACV status and continues to keep it operating as a pub.”

Keith Moffitt, co-chair of Fortune Green and West Hampstead Neighbourhood Development Forum, said: “The Alliance is an essential part of the West Hampstead community, hosting many local gatherings and events. Its loss would be a tragedy for our area.

“The situation is complicated, but the NDF is pleased that some local residents are planning to trigger the moratorium via a community interest group.”

The ACV status was first granted in 2016 and was renewed in June 2021 after a nomination by the Fortune Green and West Hampstead NDF. At the time it was described as a “hub of the local community".

Seven flats have been built on the site in the last five years. An application for an additional two flats was withdrawn in March.

John Saynor, chair of the West Hampstead Amenity and Transport group, said the pub being put up for sale “is very worrying and potentially disastrous news”.

“It’s the best pub in West Hampstead and it’s a very good real ale pub and it has had in Michael Keating a really good landlord.

“Clearly it’s been badly affected by the pandemic, but we must campaign for the building to be sold as a pub and in no circumstances converted into housing or any other function.”

Camden Council said it has contacted the owner of the site to request further information over the sale.