Aldi to open in O2 Centre Finchley Road

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 1:47 PM April 21, 2022
Aldi has confirmed it will be opening a shop in Finchley Road's O2 Centre, but a date has not been set yet. - Credit: PA

Supermarket Aldi has confirmed it will open in the O2 Centre on Finchley Road this summer.

The new store will take the empty unit at the front of the centre by the Finchley Road entrance, which was previously occupied by Habitat, creating around 30 new jobs. An opening date has not been confirmed yet.

In January, Aldi invited people to register their interest for job roles at a Finchley Road location. But the supermarket giant declined to comment about its plans.

Landsec has submitted a major planning application for the O2 Centre and surrounding land, which will be considered by Camden Council later this year.

The O2 Centre will remain open during the first phases of construction and Landsec’s ambition is to retain retail for local people in the interim, with the new Aldi store "playing an important role".

Tim Trillo, project lead for the O2 Centre Masterplan plans, said: "The reality is that the O2 Centre in its current format will be around for at least another five years as we go through the planning process and hopefully begin to deliver the first phase of the development on the car park site."

