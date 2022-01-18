Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Aldi tight-lipped about potential Finchley Road store at O2 Centre site

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:09 PM January 18, 2022
A file image of an Aldi store. The budget supermarket is eyeing a site in Archway but the council ha

Is Aldi planning to open a new store at the O2 Centre in Finchley Road? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A new Aldi store could be coming to Finchley Road.

The discount supermarket chain is advertising deputy manager and store assistant jobs - and inviting people to register interest for a number of other roles - at a Finchley Road location.

A map with the job listings on Aldi's recruitment website puts the store's location at the O2 Centre site.

The retailer was tight-lipped about any plans when contacted by the Ham&High, declining to confirm or comment after repeated requests.

Landsec is planning to redevelop the O2 Centre site, with "a large supermarket" included in the proposals.

The nearest Aldi stores to Finchley Road currently are in Kilburn High Road, Edgware Road, Camden High Street and Holloway Road.

