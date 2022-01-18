Is Aldi planning to open a new store at the O2 Centre in Finchley Road? - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A new Aldi store could be coming to Finchley Road.

The discount supermarket chain is advertising deputy manager and store assistant jobs - and inviting people to register interest for a number of other roles - at a Finchley Road location.

A map with the job listings on Aldi's recruitment website puts the store's location at the O2 Centre site.

The retailer was tight-lipped about any plans when contacted by the Ham&High, declining to confirm or comment after repeated requests.

Landsec is planning to redevelop the O2 Centre site, with "a large supermarket" included in the proposals.

The nearest Aldi stores to Finchley Road currently are in Kilburn High Road, Edgware Road, Camden High Street and Holloway Road.