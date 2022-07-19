An estate agent in Temple Fortune is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Established in 1992, Alan Goldin Estates was owned and operated by its namesake until it was acquired by property management and maintenance firm Home Minders in April of last year.

To mark its anniversary, managing director Paul Ruocco invited members of the community to an open day celebration hosted at the office in Temple Fortune Parade.

At the event, participants were able to chat with the Alan Goldin team about their services and enjoy some complimentary food and drinks.

“We’re very proud to have been at the heart of the local property scene for the last three decades and we look forward to further strengthening our capability to deliver first class residential property lettings and sales,” said Paul.

“The team has worked hard over the years to gain and build the trust of our clients and local business associates who appreciate the personal touch of an independent local estate agent.”